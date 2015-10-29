Kane praises Tottenham duo

Harry Kane has praised two Tottenham team-mates ahead of Monday's home clash with bottom-of-the-table Aston Villa.

Kane netted a hat-trick against AFC Bournemouth last time out in a 5-1 win at the Vitality Stadium and thinks midfielders Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli played a key role in his return to form.

The 22-year-old had just one league goal to his name before Sunday's treble and believes his connection with Denmark international Eriksen is proving pivotal on the pitch.

"We play very well together," Kane told Sky Sports. "We have an understanding around the 18-yard box about the movements we are going to make.

"We get on really well off the pitch too. The more chances he makes for me, the better."

Former MK Dons midfielder Dele Alli has made an immediate impact since stepping up two divisions in the off-season to secure a spot in Mauricio Pochettino's first-team.

Kane says the teenager has made a positive start to his career at White Hart Lane.

"He's very mature for his age. He's a great lad to have around the dressing room, he's a bubbly character," he said.

"He's come in and scored a couple of goals and settled very well. He's got a lot of stamina and runs a lot in games which suits us well.

"He's just got to keep on doing what he's doing and I'm sure he'll have many years to come at a high level."