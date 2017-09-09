Kane reaches 100 Spurs goals - in 12 games fewer than Henry for Arsenal
A miss-hit cross from Harry Kane at Everton allowed the striker to move onto 100 Tottenham goals in all competitions.
Harry Kane moved onto 100 goals for Tottenham in all competitions with a somewhat fortunate effort against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Fresh from netting twice for his country against Malta, the double Premier League Golden Boot winner put Spurs ahead with a miss-hit cross.
England striker Kane, who has been stuck on 99 since netting a hat-trick against Hull City on the final day of last season, finally reached the landmark as a cross from the right drifted over the head of Jordan Pickford and in.
Kane's 100th goal came in his 169th game for Spurs, while it took Thierry Henry - long-time scourge of Tottenham at north London rivals Arsenal - 181 matches to reach the same figure.
169 - It took Harry Kane 169 games to score 100 goals for Spurs; 12 games fewer than Thierry Henry to score 100 for Arsenal (181). Rivals. September 9, 2017
100 - Harry Kane has now scored 100 goals in all competitions for . Century. September 9, 2017
