Kane 'ready to step up for England'

Tottenham's Harry Kane has declared himself fit for England duty after equalising on his return to action against Arsenal on Sunday.

Having recovered from the ankle injury that had kept him out since September, the striker started the match and struck from the spot in the second half at Emirates Stadium to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw for Spurs in the north London derby.

And the 23-year-old now hopes to be involved when England host Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley next Friday, followed by a friendly meeting with Spain at the same venue four days later.

"I played 75 minutes," Kane was quoted as saying by BT Sport.

"I have trained all week, I am ready to step up for England, I am feeling good, the ankle is fine."

Of his Tottenham comeback, he added: "It's been a long time, it feels great to be out there with the team.

"[A] great opportunity to get back scoring goals."

Having netted his fifth goal in four league meetings with the Gunners, he added in a separate interview with Spurs TV: "I'm delighted to be back.

"I've scored a few goals versus Arsenal and it gets sweeter every time, especially in front of those away fans.

"I thought we played well. A draw isn't the worst result in the world. We were calm at half-time, we had chances in the first half.

"This is a tough place to come and we got a draw."

Kane's penalty spared the blushes of team-mate Kevin Wimmer, who headed Mesut Ozil's free-kick into his own net in the first half to score just the second own goal in north London derbies during the Premier League era.

"It wasn't the best start for me, it was a bad feeling but I wanted to turn it around," he told Spurs TV.

"We showed our fight and character.

"We defended well. We feel we've turned a corner and we go into the international break on a positive note."

After the international break, Tottenham are at home to another London rival in the form of West Ham on November 19.