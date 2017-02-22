Kane refuses to blame 'incredible' Wembley for Champions League exit

Harry Kane is refusing to blame Wembley Stadium for Tottenham's Champions League exit as he believes the atmosphere is better there than at White Hart Lane.

Spurs crashed out at the group stage of the Champions League after losing twice at Wembley, where the club are temporarily housed for European games.

Having dropped into the Europa League, Tottenham lost their last-32 first leg 1-0 away to Gent and must now turn the tie on its head back in London.

Kane is pleased to have the match at Wembley, and expects an "incredible" atmosphere with 90,000 fans packing out the stadium.

"White Hart Lane has a smaller crowd, they are right on top of you and it is a great atmosphere – but Wembley is probably even better," he told a pre-match news conference.

"The fans are not as close to the pitch, but it is incredible. There will be a full house again for Gent and we hope we can use it to our advantage.

"We didn't find it difficult there. We just had two bad games, which we've had in different stadiums against different teams. People will use it as an excuse, but we're definitely not looking at it like that.

"We played well last time there to beat CSKA Moscow and we have to do that against Gent."