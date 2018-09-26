Kane rested for Watford tie

Harry Kane has finally been handed a rest, with Mauricio Pochettino leaving the forward out of Tottenham's squad for their EFL Cup tie against Watford.

Tottenham star Kane - who captained England to the World Cup semi-finals at Russia 2018 - has scored three Premier League goals this term, but will not be involved in Wednesday's clash at Stadium MK.

The striker has looked fatigued at times this season and Pochettino has taken the chance to rest Kane ahead of a trip to Huddersfield Town and a meeting with Champions League heavyweights Barcelona.

It is one of eight changes made by Pochettino, with Dele Alli - who did not start against Brighton last time out - named Tottenham captain on the return to his former stomping ground.