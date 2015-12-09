Kane set to be rested for Monaco match

Mauricio Pochettino could rest Harry Kane for Tottenham's Europa League clash with Monaco on Thursday.

The Argentine's side booked their place in the last 32 with a 1-0 win at Qarabag last time out – Kane netting the winner – and will finish top of Group J with a draw at White Hart Lane.

Kane has played a role in every Tottenham fixture so far this season, but Pochettino admitted the striker could finally sit out the visit of the Ligue 1 outfit as one of a number of changes from Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at West Brom.

"He is in the squad for tomorrow, but we need to assess the situation," Pochettino said on Wednesday.

"We need to check some things before we decide the starting line-up.

"There will maybe be more changes than there were for the recent 1-0 win over Qarabag, but not too many.

"The squad we have is strong enough to challenge in different competitions."

Tottenham have been boosted by the returns of Nabil Bentaleb and Nacer Chadli (both ankle), but Mousa Dembele will miss the fixture through illness.

"Nabil Bentaleb and Nacer Chadli are both back and in the squad. We're very happy, it's good news," Pochettino added.

"It'll make the team more competitive and push everyone.

"Mousa Dembele is sick and is out and maybe Ryan Mason will start training again next week."

The spoils were shared when Monaco hosted Tottenham in October, Stephan El Shaarawy cancelling out Erik Lamela's strike.