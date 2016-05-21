Kane: Vardy's lion post was just banter

Harry Kane insists he has put his club rivalry with Jamie Vardy to the side to focus on England's Euro 2016 campaign.

Tottenham striker Kane won the Premier League golden boot with 25 goals this season, but his team fell short in the race for the league title as Vardy and Leicester City raced clear to claim a historic sporting triumph.

Kane and Vardy traded barbs on their respective social media channels during the run-in, with Kane posting a photo of stalking lions after Leicester dropped points against West Ham United, opening the door for a Tottenham comeback.

But after Tottenham dropped a two-goal lead at Chelsea to draw 2-2, handing the league title to Leicester, Vardy responded with a picture of a scene from the Lion King where Mufasa is falling into an oncoming stampede.

Kane insisted the posts were simply "banter" between the two international team-mates.

"I just congratulated him and Danny Drinkwater on winning the Premier League when we met up, but there's nothing been said about the lions yet," Kane said.

"It was just a bit of banter between fellow professionals – I gave him a bit on Instagram, so if you're happy to dish it out, you've got to take it, haven't you?

"Winning the golden boot is nice, and it's something I'm very proud of, but he won the Premier League, so there's not a lot I can say!

"But it's all about the Three Lions now, we're all concentrating on England.

"Jamie has had a fantastic season and scored a lot of goals, so if the manager puts us together it will be very exciting."

Kane added that he was looking forward to welcoming 19-year-old Manchester United sensation Marcus Rashford into the squad after he was a shock inclusion in Roy Hodgson's preliminary team for the Euros.

"It will be good to meet him after the [FA] Cup final and see what he's like as a person and as a player," Kane added.

"Do I view him as a threat? If you're playing for England, you are going to have competition for your place. No-one is secure or a definite starter, so from now until the Euros everyone is trying to cement his place.

"But full credit to Marcus – he's young, he's shown no fear on the big stage and he's just expressed himself. He's not been fazed by playing in the Premier League and hopefully he can take that on to the international stage.

"We're looking forward to meeting him and seeing his ability first-hand. He's shown, at the back end of the season, that he can score goals and he's a real talent."