Kane wants 'long, long' Tottenham stay

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has insisted he wants to stay at the club for a "long, long time" as he confirmed negotiations over a new contract were under way.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said this week he is confident a renewal would be agreed and will have been boosted after the England international was in wholehearted agreement following a match-winning double against West Ham on Saturday.

Kane has been linked with Manchester United and AC Milan, but feels such talk is simply recognition of his good form and par for the course at a time of contract discussions.

"I am happy," Kane told reporters. "I think it [speculation] shows that I am doing well. A lot of people are going to speculate about contracts but I am happy here.

"We are in talks and I'm sure we will get something sorted. I'm not panicking. We are having a conversation and I have no doubts that we will get it sorted.



"I am happy at the club and want to be here for a long, long time. I'm fully concentrated on playing for Tottenham and winning for Tottenham and I think there are no doubts that my mind is anywhere else.

"There are not many better feelings than being at White Hart Lane and scoring in a London derby.

"Hopefully we will have no issues with the contract. Get that down and get that wrapped up."

Kane's present deal – signed last February - does not expire until 2020 but the terms do not have him near the club's highest earners.

With a new agreement on the cards, the 23-year-old is optimistic about the future.

He added: "We have got a great young team, new training ground, new stadium being built, great young manager. The future is very bright.

"It's important that we keep hold of all our players and keep building on this great team that we have.

"For us, now it's about starting to win trophies and competitions – that's the next step."

Kane has five goals in seven Premier League appearances this season having netted 46 over the previous two campaigns.