Kante: Chelsea move not a gamble

N'Golo Kante is adamant his decision to leave Leicester City for Chelsea does not jeopardise his dream to play Champions League football.

The Stamford Bridge side missed out on European football after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign, but Kante is confident they will soon be back among the continent's elite under Antonio Conte.

"It's not a gamble. For me this is a new step. To stay at Leicester and play in the Champions League would have been a good step, but joining Chelsea is a good step too," the 25-year-old was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror.

"Of course, I have never played in the Champions League. But everyone knows that Chelsea are a big club and I hope I will be playing in it next year.

"Playing in the Champions League is a big dream of mine. When you are a player and have a chance to play in it, it's a good thing.

"But like I said, I hope to play in it next season."