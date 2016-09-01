Kante: I spoke to Mourinho about United move

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante revealed Jose Mourinho tried his utmost to lure him to Manchester United, but he could not turn down Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Kante, 25, swapped Premier League champions Leicester City for Chelsea in the off-season.

United were also reportedly interested in the hard-working France international but Mourinho's efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful.

"It was amazing to have Mourinho call me, even though I'd been warned before how he would appeal to me," Kante said.

"I listened to his arguments about why I should move to United.

"But at that time I was hesitant between staying at Leicester or leaving for Chelsea.

"My discussions with them were already well underway. But when I spoke, I had a good feeling with Conte."

Kante has settled well in London, playing every minute of Chelsea's three Premier League wins to start the season.