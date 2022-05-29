Karim Benzema has won Ballon d'Or, says Thierry Henry

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the only credible candidate for the Ballon d'Or, according to France legend Thierry Henry.

Benzema crowned a superb season for Los Blancos with a fifth Champions League title in Paris, having already won LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa in 2021-22.

The 34-year-old also netted a career-best 44 goals in 46 appearances for Real Madrid and is now second on the list of the club's all-time top scorers.

"I just wanted to say something for France Football or whoever is voting. Close the votes, Benzema won it. Bye," Henry said after covering the final for CBS.

France coach Didier Deschamps also agreed his striker should be given the prestigious individual award.

"The answer is simple: yes," he told Telefoot. "This new title and the sporting season achieved with his team, and what he was able to do, he was so decisive.

"Obviously, he was already one of the favourites and he amply deserves this reward."

Ballon d'Or rules have recently changed, with the winner now rewarded for performances over a season instead of during a calendar year.