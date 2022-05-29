Karim Benzema has won Ballon d'Or, says Thierry Henry
By Ben Hayward published
Karim Benzema deserves the Ballon d'Or after crowning a super season with the Champions League, says Thierry Henry
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the only credible candidate for the Ballon d'Or, according to France legend Thierry Henry.
Benzema crowned a superb season for Los Blancos with a fifth Champions League title in Paris, having already won LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa in 2021-22.
The 34-year-old also netted a career-best 44 goals in 46 appearances for Real Madrid and is now second on the list of the club's all-time top scorers.
"I just wanted to say something for France Football or whoever is voting. Close the votes, Benzema won it. Bye," Henry said after covering the final for CBS.
France coach Didier Deschamps also agreed his striker should be given the prestigious individual award.
"The answer is simple: yes," he told Telefoot. "This new title and the sporting season achieved with his team, and what he was able to do, he was so decisive.
"Obviously, he was already one of the favourites and he amply deserves this reward."
Ballon d'Or rules have recently changed, with the winner now rewarded for performances over a season instead of during a calendar year.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.