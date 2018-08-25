Karius joins Besiktas on loan

Loris Karius has ended his Liverpool nightmare by joining Besiktas on loan.

The goalkeeper made two dreadful errors in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in May.

The Reds subsequently splashed out €75million on Brazil international Alisson from Roma - a world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper at the time.

And Karius has now been allowed to leave and rebuild his career in the Turkish Super Lig side after agreeing a two-year loan to Besiktas.

Karius was named on the bench for Liverpool's Premier League opener, a 4-0 defeat of West Ham, but was omitted from the squad for Monday's trip to Crystal Palace and Saturday's win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The German made 49 appearances for Liverpool after arriving from Mainz in 2016.

"Everybody at LFC wishes Loris the best of luck during his loan spell," read a Liverpool statement.