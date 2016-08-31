Karius recovering from second operation

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has had a successful operation to remove wires that were put in place to stabilise his broken hand.

The 23-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Mainz in May, broke his right hand during an International Champions Cup match against Chelsea when he collided with Reds defender Dejan Lovren.

He underwent successful surgery in early August and returned to light training on Tuesday, but did not use the injured hand during the session.

Following the second operation to remove the wires on Wednesday, Karius published a message on Twitter, saying: "Recovering from a successful surgery. Wires are removed, from now on things can only move upwards!"