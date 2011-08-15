Kean hoping to secure Man United loans

Rovers lost their opening Premier League game at home to Wolves on Saturday, and Kean may turn to his friend and fellow Scot to strengthen his playing squad at Ewood Park.

His side lost England Under-21 defender Phil Jones to Ferguson’s United during the summer, but as of yet have re-invested very little of the £17 million they received from the transfer.

Kean is known to be in the market for a striker and last season took United’s young striker Mame Biram Diouf on loan, with the Senegalese scoring three goals in 26 appearances.

But the 43-year-old wants to remain respectful to his Old Trafford counterpart and isn’t naming any possible targets.

"I had a chat with Sir Alex after Paul Scholes' testimonial about a couple of players and that is ongoing," said Kean.

"We have a good relationship and hopefully we can keep going so that, if we do want a player on loan, he will be sympathetic.

"I don't know how much money is actually available because we're trying to structure our debt."

Venky's, who own the Lancashire club, have restructured payments on the £15 million debt they inherited, which could mean Kean won’t see much more of the money received from the sale of Jones.

Yet it is rumoured Kean is set to make an audacious bid for 37-year-old Schalke forward Raul after the Spaniard fell out with his boss at the German club.

He said: "We want to bring in another striker, another midfield player and we want to bring in another centre-back. I've no secrets in telling people that we want to strengthen the spine of the team and I am confident we will do that."

During the summer Kean signed three new players in the form of striker David Goodwillie, midfielder Radosav Petrovic, and Brazilian defender Bruno Robeiro.

By Ryan Kelly