Keane signs Galaxy extension

MLS MVP Robbie Keane extended his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday, although the length of the deal was not revealed.

Keane is in his fifth year with the Galaxy and has scored 55 goals in 91 games, including the extra-time winner for LA in last season's MLS Cup triumph over New England.

Galaxy coach Bruce Arena was thrilled to keep the Republic of Ireland international in California, with the 34-year-old striker having been made captain at the start of 2013.

"We're very pleased Robbie will continue to be a member of the Galaxy in the coming years," Arena said in a club statement.

"He has been one of the key pieces in our success over the past five seasons. We look forward to even more success with Robbie as a member of our team."

The Galaxy sit sixth in the Western Conference after 21 games in 2015.