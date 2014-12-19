Keeper Courtois set for return at Stoke

The Belgium international goalkeeper has missed Chelsea's last three fixtures with a minor muscular injury.

Petr Cech has performed well in the 22-year-old's absence, but manager Jose Mourinho plans to restore Courtois to the starting line-up when the Premier League leaders visit the Britannia Stadium.

"I can't confirm 100 per cent [that Courtois will be back], but I think so," said Mourinho.

Asked if Cech's form would make his decision a difficult one, the Portuguese added: "No. Petr's performances are normal from one of the best three goalkeepers in the world."

Mourinho also stated his confidence that forward Eden Hazard will agree to a new contract.

"He will [sign a contract], I was never worried about it since the moment I met his father and everything was very clear about their intention and happiness with Chelsea," he added.

"After that it becomes a numbers situation, when that happens I'm more than happy to be out [of the negotiations].

"But my club always told me that the situation would finish with a new contract, I was never worried about that."

Hazard is enjoying an excellent season and has scored six goals in 16 Premier League matches.

And Mourinho believes the 23-year-old could become a Chelsea great if he can win silverware at Stamford Bridge.

"I think so," Mourinho continued. "He needs to win titles because titles make players history.

"I don't know players considered legends in the clubs without winning titles so he has to do that, but the potential [he has] everyone knows [about]."