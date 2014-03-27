Keeper Krul ruled out of Southampton clash

The Netherlands goalkeeper suffered the setback in Tuesday's 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Everton and will not make the trip to the south coast this weekend.

Pardew, whose three-game stadium ban came to an end with Tuesday's game, now starts his four-match touchline ban, although he will be able to watch from the stands in familiar surroundings against his former club at St Mary's Stadium.

"Tim won't play," he confirmed on Thursday. "He's out for the next two or three games for sure, so Rob Elliot will come in.

"He (Elliot) has made his international squad and he's keen to stay in that squad. He needs to play, so the opportunity has landed at his feet.

"Rob's a confident goalie, and he'll look to take that on."

Pardew also had updates on a number of Newcastle's other injury concerns.

"Davide Santon is back in training, and that's good news for us," he said. "That's probably our full complement.

"We think (Loic) Remy will train on Monday, which means that he's going to train over the weekend, so he's got a good chance for Manchester United.

"Mathieu (Debuchy), we think will be a bit longer than that - maybe another couple of weeks."