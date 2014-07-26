Keeper Reina respects his Liverpool contract

Reina, 31, began his career at Barcelona, before a stint at Villarreal preceded his move to the Premier League.

A loan spell at Serie A outfit Napoli last season - when he linked up with former Reds boss Rafa Benitez - put a question mark over his Liverpool future, with Simon Mignolet assuming the number one spot in goal.

However upon his recall to Merseyside, Reina said he wants to be a factor in Brendan Rodgers' squad as they prepare for a UEFA Champions League assault, before eventually heading back to Spain.

"It's normal though that over the years you want to return to where you came from," Reina told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

"When Rafa Benitez signed me at Liverpool in 2005, I accepted and said that I would be back a little later in Spain."

Reina said he while he has not discussed his position with Rodgers, he remains confident of playing a role in the 2014-15 term.

"I have a contract to respect with Liverpool," Reina said.

"I'm training well and I am perfectly fine with my team-mates.

"I am here to stay.

"I have not talked to Brendan Rodgers, I've been here for only four days and I am just thinking of training to my best and getting back into shape."