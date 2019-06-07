Kelly signs new one-year contract with promoted County

Sean Kelly has become the seventh member of Ross County’s Ladbrokes Championship-winning squad to recommit ahead of their top-flight return.

The former St Mirren and AFC Wimbledon defender, 25, has penned a fresh one-year contract with the Staggies.

He follows Ross Draper, Marcus Fraser, Declan McManus, Michael Gardyne, Billy McKay and Tom Grivosti in agreeing new deals with Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson’s side.

Kelly joined County in June 2017 and returned from a spell out injured to help the club clinch the Championship title.

He said: “I’m happy to have signed on at the club for another year. Last season built up a lot of momentum that we’re looking to take into the Ladbrokes Premiership.”