Kenya's Wanyama warns Cape Verde

Victor Wanyama has warned Cape Verde not to expect an easy game when they meet Kenya in their 2018 World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Cape Verde enter the qualifying process in the second round with a bye due to their superior seeding, whilst Kenya were forced to see off Mauritius with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

However, despite being ranked 114th in the official FIFA world rankings – 62 places beneath their upcoming opponents – Wanyama says Kenya will pose a tough test in the two-legged tie.

"Cape Verde should not expect us to be a walk in the park as we will take the game to them throughout the entire game," the Southampton midfielder said.

"Of course we know they are ranked way above us but as long as we play as a unit then nothing is impossible we can beat them.

"It is a good sign when our FIFA ranking improves (and) that is why I am calling on all our fans to come out in large numbers to give us morale and support."

Kenya have never participated in a World Cup but have twice appeared in the Africa Cup of Nations, exiting at the quarter-final stage in 2013.