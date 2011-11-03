Keshi takes over as Nigeria coach
The Nigeria Football Federation have appointed Stephen Keshi as national team coach with the former captain replacing Samson Siasia, who was sacked last week after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Nations Cup.
"Keshi will be expected to qualify the Super Eagles for the 2013 African Nations Cup... as well as the 2014 World Cup finals, and take the team to at least the quarter-final stage in Brazil," a statement from the federation said on Friday.
Nigeria finished runners-up in their Nations Cup group after failing to beat Guinea at home in their final group game last month.
