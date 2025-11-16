How to watch Nigeria vs DR Congo: Free live streams for the final of Africa's World Cup qualifiers

Watch Nigeria vs DR Congo today as the final CAF team still standing in World Cup 2026 qualifying is decided in the Moroccan city of Rabat.

Nigeria vs DR Congo: Key information ► Date: Sunday, 16 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8.00pm local time / 2.00pm ET / 7.00pm BST ► Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Hassan, Rabat ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Just days after a pair of breathless play-off semi-finals in the second round of World Cup qualifying in Africa, the two winners meet in Morocco for the right to take one more step towards World Cup 2026.

Both semi-finals were level after 90 minutes. Nigeria won emphatically in extra time against Gabon, while the Democratic Republic of Congo struck decisively in stoppage time to eliminate Cameroon.

Here's all the information your need to watch Nigeria vs DR Congo online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch Nigeria vs DR Congo for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+

You can watch Nigeria vs DR Congo for free in some countries, thanks to the FIFA+ streaming service.

There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without having to create an account – all you need to do is click play and watch for free.

FIFA+ is widely available around the world but there are certain geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Nigeria vs DR Congo from anywhere

How to watch Nigeria vs DR Congo in the US

Fans in the US can watch Nigeria vs DR Congo through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. It's the very same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.

Kick-off from Morocco will be at 2pm ET.

Nigeria vs DR Congo: Match Preview

CAF qualifying comes down to this. Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Cape Verde, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Tunisia and Ghana all booked their places at the World Cup via the first round, topping the nine groups.

That left the top four runners-up to slug it out across three fixtures in Morocco – after two semi-finals and a final, the winners will be Africa's representative in the intercontinental play-offs in March.

There, either Nigeria or DR Congo will compete with Bolivia, New Caledonia, one AFC team and two CONCACAF teams for the last two places at World Cup 2026.

But those are details. All that matters for now is that Sunday evening pits Nigeria against DR Congo and one of them will be eliminated.

Nigeria, who have qualified for six of the last eight World Cup finals tournaments, were taken to extra time by Mario Lemina's equalising goal for Gabon in the 89th minute of their semi-final on Thursday.

A goal from Chidera Ejuke and a Victor Osimhen double made extra time a surprisingly serene affair after an explosive conclusion to the regulation 90 minutes.

DR Congo, whose only previous World Cup appearance was as Zaire in 1974, were locked in a goalless draw with Cameroon until the first minute of time added on, when Lille defender Chancel Mbemba stole in around the back to tuck in from a corner.

FourFourTwo expects another thriller in Morocco on Sunday.