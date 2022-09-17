Kevin De Bruyne draws level with Steven Gerrard on Premier League assists

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has drawn level with Steven Gerrard on Premier League assists – despite having played 287 fewer games in the competition than the Liverpool legend.

De Bruyne set up Jack Grealish to give City the lead inside a minute against Wolves on Saturday and later assisted Phil Foden for the third goal in a 3-0 win for the champions at Molineux.

The Belgium midfielder now has six assists in the Premier League season and the two against Wolves mean he has 92 in total.

That brings him level with Gerrard, although he has arrived at the total in just 217 games.

By comparison, Gerrard's 92 assists came in 504 appearances – all of them for Liverpool.

De Bruyne is now just one behind City icon David Silva (93), with Dennis Bergkamp (94), Frank Lampard (102), Wayne Rooney (103) and Cesc Fabregas (111) all in his sights this season.

But the 31-year-old may have to stick around for a few more years if he wants to be first on the all-time list, with former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs way ahead at the top on 162.