Kevin De Bruyne signs two-year contract extension with Man City

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City, extending his stay at the Etihad to 2025.

The attacking midfield has played a starring role for Pep Guardiola’s side over the last few seasons and that will now continue after the club announced his contract extension on Wednesday morning.

City look on course to claim yet another Premier League crown, while they are in the final of the Carabao Cup, the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarters of the Uefa Champions League.

De Bruyne said he would like to continue challenging on all fronts with the Citizens and never thought about a change.