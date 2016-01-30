Khazri completes Sunderland move

Sunderland have continued their busy January transfer window by completing the signing Wahbi Khazri from Bordeaux.

The attacking midfielder has agreed terms on a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland continue their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Khazri, a Tunisia international, joins for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £8million, and becomes Sunderland's fifth signing of the window following the arrivals of Jan Kirchhoff, Dame N'Doye, Steve Harper and Lamine Kone.

"Wahbi is a quick, dynamic attacking player," manager Sam Allardyce told the club's official website.

"He has many attributes, not least his delivery from wide areas and set pieces and of course his ability to score goals.

"His versatility will certainly complement our existing forward options and I am delighted."

Khazri could make his debut against Manchester City on Tuesday, as second-bottom Sunderland look to improve their survival prospects.