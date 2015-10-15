Khedira: Juve a top side with excellent players

Sami Khedira is confident Juventus have what it takes to get a positive result in Sunday's Serie A encounter with Inter.

The Serie A champions have been struggling to find their best form this season and sit 12th in the table, whereas Inter find themselves in second spot after seven games.

Nevertheless, Khedira has insisted Juventus will be up for the challenge in Milan.

"Inter have begun the season well, but Juventus are a top side with excellent players," Khedira told Sky Sport Italia.

"We've a strong midfield and possess considerable quality in all other areas. We're in very good shape, we're training well and we can’t wait to get out on the pitch.

"We're completely focused on Sunday. We know that it will be a difficult match, but we must take away a positive result and put in a great performance. We haven't started so well, but in a way the league has become even more thrilling for us now and we’re up for the challenge.

"Right now we're fully concentrated on the league, which is what matters at this moment in time: we're eager to return to the upper reaches of the table."