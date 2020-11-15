Khune aims to help Bafana perform at their 'best level'

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he will use his experience to help the team perform at their 'best level' when they take on Sao Tome on Monday.

South Africa managed to walk away with all three points in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier against Sao Tome at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday evening.

Molefi Ntseki's men will now take on the same opponents in a must-win encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Bafana currently sit second on the table in Group C with six points from their first three games and three points behind leaders Ghana, who they face in the following match.

'From my experience, I know that every game is different,' Khune told his club's official website.

'Every opponent brings something new. Having played in qualifying games before, I will try to use this experience to help particularly the new guys settle and overall to help draw on these experiences to help the team perform at our best level.

'I have been fortunate to have been in the national team for so many years now and be the country’s second highest capped player. Many coaches and players past and present have helped me serve my country with honour and I must be grateful for this.'