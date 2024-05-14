Andy Robertson relishing ‘amazing occasion’ of leading Scotland into Euro 2024 opener against Germany

Andy Roberton is relishing what he believes will be ‘an amazing occasion’ when he leads his Scotland side out against hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 curtain raiser.

The Tartan Army were handed the plum draw against Germany and will have the eyes of the world on them when they take on Julian Nagelsmann’s side at the Allianz Arena on June 14, in a match that will bring back memories of Scotland facing Brazil in the 1998 World Cup opener.

“There’s no getting away from it – it’ll be an amazing occasion,” Robertson tells FourFourTwo. “To open the Euros against the host nation is special. It’s the type of game you want to be involved in and you know that everyone who loves football, across the globe, will be watching.

Andy Robertson in action for Scotland (Image credit: PA)

“Having said that, when it comes to matchday we have to be focused on the task at hand. It’s the first game in our campaign: that’s what really matters. We can enjoy the build-up, but from the first whistle it’s about getting off to the best start we possibly can. We know from the last Euros that it helps to have a strong start to build early momentum.”

This summer’s tournament sees Scotland playing in their second consecutive European Championship, with their qualification for the 2020 edition seeing the nation end a 22-year wait to qualify for a major tournament.

Liverpool defender Robertson feels that his side’s experience from 2020 will put them in good stead this time out.

“It does, definitely – in a good way,” the 30-year-old says when asked if the tournament will feel different this time out.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“When the last one took place, everyone was still trying to find their way back to some sort of normality and we had all of the restrictions around the games – how we could mix with each other as a group and, probably more significantly, the reduced allocation for supporters.

“This is more like it. Germany feels like a great host nation. My family and friends will all be there. My kids went to the games last time but they’re older now and able to take it all in. It sounds like the Tartan Army are heading over in their droves, as you’d expect. It’s one for everyone to enjoy.”

More Euro 2024 stories

Ranked! Every Euro 2024 manager

Euro 2024: Every previous Euros Golden Boot winner

Gareth Southgate handed England boost as UEFA confirm Euro 2024 U-turn