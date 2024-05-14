Andy Robertson relishing ‘amazing occasion’ of leading Scotland into Euro 2024 opener against Germany

Andy Robertson will lead Scotland out against hosts Germany for next month’s Euro 2024 opener

Andy Robertson in action for Scotland (Image credit: PA Images)

Andy Roberton is relishing what he believes will be ‘an amazing occasion’ when he leads his Scotland side out against hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 curtain raiser. 

The Tartan Army were handed the plum draw against Germany and will have the eyes of the world on them when they take on Julian Nagelsmann’s side at the Allianz Arena on June 14, in a match that will bring back memories of Scotland facing Brazil in the 1998 World Cup opener. 

