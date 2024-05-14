Tottenham submit bid for La Liga star - who is also wanted by Liverpool: report

By
published

Tottenham and Liverpool are both said to be keen on one La Liga superstar

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are both interested in recruiting a 22-year-old star from La Liga.

Both clubs are keeping close tabs on the Japan international who has notched seven goals and made four assists in 39 appearances this season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.