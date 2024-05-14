Tottenham submit bid for La Liga star - who is also wanted by Liverpool: report

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are both interested in recruiting a 22-year-old star from La Liga.

Both clubs are keeping close tabs on the Japan international who has notched seven goals and made four assists in 39 appearances this season.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have also in the past been keen on the Real Sociedad star and rumours are he could soon be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool has already considered making Takefusa Kubo one of their targets later this year.

But a new report suggests Tottenham Hotspur would like to bring him to north London in the summer to provide competition for the likes of Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son.

According to reports from Spain, Spurs have submitted a €50m (£43m) bid for Kubo but that is likely to fall short of Sociedad’s required fee.

Having joined from Real Madrid in 2022, the Spanish giants would receive 50% of any sell-on and that explains why La Real are seeking the highest amount for the promising winger.

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad. (Image credit: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Kubo is under contract in Spain until 2029 after signing an extension in February.

Having explained recently he is happy in La Liga, the chances of a move to England later this year are looking extremely unlikely.

“When there is a renewal it means that both parties are happy, and that’s true in my case. I am very happy here and at the moment I think the club is also happy with me,” he told Cadena SER.

“I’m not looking at the long term, I’m happy here, I don’t want to lose focus, we have two games coming up that could change our lives. I have enough on my plate without thinking about other things.”

