Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to be relieved of duties, with Premier League manager ‘strong contender’ for job: report
Manchester United are courting a Premier League boss, with Erik ten Hag set for a dismissal
The future remains murky for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after a difficult end to the season.
The Dutchman has come under increasing pressure as his Red Devils side limp to the end of a disappointing campaign.
United have one win in their last eight Premier League games, a slump in form that has seen them slide to eighth in the league table.
They could yet end the season with a trophy, with the FA Cup final still to come against Manchester City, but it may not be enough to save Ten Hag ahead of an expected summer of change under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's revamped leadership.
WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag
Thomas Tuchel, who will depart Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and England boss Gareth Southgate are among the names to be linked with the Old Trafford job.
But a report in The Telegraph suggests that Brentford’s Thomas Frank is also in the frame to take on one of the biggest jobs in football.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The newspaper writes that United are yet to decide whether to stick or twist when it comes to replacing Ten Hag, but Frank is a “strong contender” who has “admirers” in Manchester.
Frank has been at Brentford for six years, taking the club from the Championship to the Premier League and consolidating their status as a regular top-flight competitor.
The Bees have finished as high as ninth under the Dane and have comfortably survived again this season, sitting 13 points above the relegation zone in 16th with one game to go.
However, Frank has a deal to 2027 with Brentford, and he would have to accept a role as a head coach rather than a manager at United, working under incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.
More Manchester United stories
Juan Mata: I spent a season on the Manchester United bench because I believed in Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United report: Fee confirmed for Michael Olise deal, ahead of summer move
Casemiro slammed by Gary Neville for error in Manchester United loss vs Arsenal
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.