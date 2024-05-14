Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes 'preparing' to leave the club after FA Cup final: report

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly considering his future at the club.

The 29-year-old has spent the last four-and-a-half years at Old Trafford after signing from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

Hailed as one of Erik ten Hag's go-to men, the Portugal international is said to be making the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City his 'final dance' for the Red Devils.

According to reports via The Sun, Fernandes is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, with fellow midfielder Casemiro also of interest in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are believed to be the favourites in the race for Casemiro, while Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have their eyes on the Man Utd captain.

INEOS are expected to listen to offers for a whole host of Ten Hag's side come the summer months, with only Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund thought to be exempt from a sale.

FourFourTwo understands Manchester United have no immediate plans to let Fernandes leave the club this summer and he remains an integral part of the club's planning for next season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bruno has spoken in the past few weeks about his future at Old Trafford and admitted you can never be too sure when it comes to planning ahead.

"I’m not thinking about other things at the moment," he told DAZN Portugal last week.

"Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it? A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

"I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far," he explained.

"We could still end the season by winning the [FA] Cup. After that, we have a very important Euros coming up.

"So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment."

