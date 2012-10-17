Kick It Out launch biggest fan investigation

The Tackling Discrimination fan survey will run during the current season and marks the start of Kick It Out's annual One Game, One Community action weeks.

Everton's Phil Neville, former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop and England Ladies' manager Hope Powell are just three of the figures involved with the project.

Lord Herman Ouseley, Chair of Kick It Out, said: "At a time when discrimination is high up the football agenda, it is easy for fans and players to forget the great strides made over the last 20 years in helping to eradicate it.

"But there is still a long way to go. We are launching this important dialogue with football fans to help set out how we move forward to achieve a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination in all its forms, at all levels of the game."

PFA Chairman Clarke Carlise, former Burnley and now York City defender, has also welcomed the survey.

"The responsible majority of fans in this country are on board with stamping out discrimination, and want more to be done," he said. "They are a powerful voice in football and this survey gives them a chance to have their say."

There were just 962 new banning orders at all levels of the game in England and Wales in 2010/11, while a tiny proportion of fans were arrested (less than 0.01 per cent each year).

But Toffees captain Neville, who won almost 60 England caps in a distinguished 17-year career, insists there is always more to be done.

"There is no place for any form of abuse and discrimination in football," said the 35-year-old. "I'm proud to support the One Game, One Community weeks of action campaign and this important consultation with fans.

"After all the progress made so far in tackling abuse, we cannot sit back, we must ensure that all forms of discrimination are made unacceptable."

You can get involved by completing the survey here

By Joe Brewin