Arsenal still confident they will sign Kieran Tierney – but Celtic think differently

Arsenal are confident that they will agree a deal for Kieran Tierney before the end of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners have been tracking the left-back for several weeks but have so far had two bids rejected by Celtic, the latest of which was worth around £25m.

The Scottish champions insist they will not sell the defender on the cheap, while they were also unhappy with the structure of Arsenal’s proposal, which included several add-ons and was dependent upon Champions League qualification.

The north London side have not yet returned with a third bid and had appeared to have given up in their pursuit of the Scotland international.

However, the latest reports indicate that Arsenal remain optimistic that they will land the left-back before the window closes on August 8.

Tierney has made 170 appearances during his time at Celtic, winning four Scottish titles and four domestic cups.

READ MORE

7 Premier League players who would benefit from going out on loan this season

6 Premier League signings who bounced back to star in their second season

8 Premier League flops who looked great in pre-season