Arsenal not giving up hope in pursuit of Kieran Tierney – but things aren’t looking good

Arsenal are refusing to give up on their pursuit of Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to the London Evening Standard.

The Gunners' opening bid of £15m was dismissed by the Scottish champions, who also knocked back a second offer of £18m.

Arsenal then increased their bid to around £25m in recent days, but that too was turned down by Celtic.

The Bhoys were unimpressed by the terms of the deal, which featured numerous add-on payments and relatively little money up front.

Despite their three rejections, Arsenal are still hopeful of landing the left-back this summer.

However, Unai Emery may first need to trim his squad to raise funds for any new signings, since Arsenal's current transfer budget is just £40m.



