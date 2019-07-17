Arsenal not giving up hope in pursuit of Kieran Tierney – but things aren’t looking good
By Greg Lea
Arsenal are refusing to give up on their pursuit of Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to the London Evening Standard.
The Gunners' opening bid of £15m was dismissed by the Scottish champions, who also knocked back a second offer of £18m.
Arsenal then increased their bid to around £25m in recent days, but that too was turned down by Celtic.
The Bhoys were unimpressed by the terms of the deal, which featured numerous add-on payments and relatively little money up front.
Despite their three rejections, Arsenal are still hopeful of landing the left-back this summer.
However, Unai Emery may first need to trim his squad to raise funds for any new signings, since Arsenal's current transfer budget is just £40m.
