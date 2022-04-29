Kiko Femenia and Juraj Kucka available for Watford’s clash with Burnley

Relegation-threatened Watford will have defender Kiko Femenia and midfielder Juraj Kucka available for the Premier League clash against fellow battlers Burnley.

The duo both missed last weekend’s 5-1 defeat at Manchester City with minor issues, but have trained this week and are available for selection.

Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) could be ruled out for the rest of the campaign, while Francisco Sierralta (calf) and Samuel Kalu (ankle) continue their own recovery.

Burnley could have both Maxwel Cornet and Jay Rodriguez back in contention as they look to continue their survival push.

Cornet missed last weekend’s victory over Wolves with a knee issue while forward Rodriguez went off during the second half of that game.

Erik Pieters (knee) is expected to begin training next week after two months out, but captain Ben Mee, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (both leg) and Ashley Westwood (ankle) all remain sidelined.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Bachmann, Ngakia, Kamara, Masina, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Nkoulou, Samir, Kabasele, Louza, Cleverley, Sema, Gosling, Sissoko, Kayembe, King, Sarr, Dennis, Joao Pedro, Femenia, Kucka.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra, Costelloe.