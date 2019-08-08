Kilmarnock boss Alessio hopeful of signing Vanzo

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio is closing in on a move for Waasland-Beveren forward Floriano Vanzo.

And the Italian has not given up hope of tying down defender Stephen O’Donnell on a new deal.

Antonio Conte’s former right-hand man has been left frustrated by Killie’s lack of signings since replacing Steve Clarke this term.

But having secured Liverpool youngster Liam Millar for a second loan stint on Thursday, he now hopes to add former Belgium Under-21 international Vanzo to his Rugby Park squad.

The 25-year-old has spent time on the books at both Parma and Club Brugge before joining Beveren in 2015.

Confirming a deal was imminent, Alessio said: “At the moment he is doing the medical visit and then maybe he can sign a contract. But until that’s completed I can’t say any more.”

And the Ayrshire club’s boss says he is also waiting for the English transfer window to shut before seeing what bargains are available south of the border.

“Maybe it will be possible to take some players in tomorrow,” he said. “I hope we can get some new additions in for Saturday’s game.”

Scotland right-back O’Donnell, meanwhile, has knocked back Killie’s initial offer after a new three-year deal was tabled.

The 27-year-old’s current contract expires at the end of the season but Alessio is confident a compromise can be reached.

He said: “At this moment he is still talking with the club.

“Obviously I want him to extend his contract long term but he is still discussing it with the club.

“For me, it’s a situation that’s strange as we have now started the season and Stephen has a one-year contract. I think the better moment to extend his contract was before now.

“At 27 years old he is a good player, he can play for many, many years.

“I hope he will sign again because I don’t see other problems. I don’t know the situation but I hope he signs because he’s a good player for the club and for me.”

Clarke’s replacement suffered agony at the end of his first Ladbrokes Premiership match in charge on Sunday as Rangers struck in the 90th minute to snatch victory.

But Alessio has been left encouraged by the display as he gears up for Saturday’s trip to Hamilton.

He said: “At the end of the game we were disappointed with the result but the team played the right way with the right attitude.

“I’m happy with how we played but we have to continue this way.”