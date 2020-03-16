Kilmarnock handed £50,000 boost by supporters

Kilmarnock have been handed a £50,000 boost by supporters to help mitigate the effects of the suspension in football caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Killie Trust had previously secured a seat on the club’s board by raising £100,000 to invest two years ago.

A club statement read: “The board of Kilmarnock Football Club would like to say a heartfelt thanks to the Killie Trust for offering to bring forward the scheduled handover of £40,000 of ‘Trust in Killie’ funds.

“In addition to this, the trust have also kindly donated a further £10,000 of general funds to the club, taking the total to £50,000.

Our monthly 'Trust In Killie' subscription level has exceeded £6500 and is at now the highest since we launched the campaign.

We are humbled by the support of backers, both long-standing and new, particularly in difficult times. pic.twitter.com/fFUrjTuQlA

— The Killie Trust (@TrustInKillie) March 16, 2020

“A vote held saw 98 per cent support the proposal, which will be a valuable help to the club as we deal with the effects of the shutdown, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Cathy Jamieson, the Killie Trust’s representative on the club board, added: “Everybody at Kilmarnock Football Club is extremely grateful for the work of the Killie Trust.

“Over the weekend, we’ve seen a huge rise in the number of people joining the trust and pledging regular subscriptions to ‘Trust in Killie’.

“This shows just how much the club means to Killie fans. Even when there is no football on the immediate horizon, our supporters are stepping up and backing the team in these unprecedented times.”

Thank you! Your support is really appreciated! https://t.co/oUcqIWK0Th

— Cathy Jamieson (@cathyjamieson) March 16, 2020

The former Scottish Labour deputy leader added: “At this point we don’t know when we will all be back together watching Killie but I know we all want to stay connected to the club in any way possible.

“In these difficult times, the club and the Killie Trust are looking at practical things that people can do to stay involved.

“We will continue to keep fans updated through all of our club channels as the coronavirus shutdown develops.”