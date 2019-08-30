Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor remains a transfer option for Celtic – Neil Lennon

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor remains a transfer option for Celtic.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is looking for competition for Boli Bolingoli following the summer departures of Kieran Tierney and Emilio Izaguirre.

Killie manager Angelo Alessio admitted on Thursday that there had been talks with Sunderland and Celtic about the Scotland cap, and Taylor remains on Lennon’s radar ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

“He is an option,” Lennon said. “I think it’s well documented that we are looking for a left-back. There’s been a number of options and Greg would be one of those.

“We are working on a few deals. We might have something today (Friday), tomorrow. These things take time.

“We will be looking to trim a few as well. There has been a bit of interest from clubs for players on loan.”