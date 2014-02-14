Kim Seung-yong cleared to play for Central Coast

The highly-regarded attacker has finally received his international clearance and is set to come straight into the Mariners starting side for the clash at Coopers Stadium.

The 28-year-old missed out on making his debut in last weekend's home loss to Melbourne Victory but has been training strongly with the Mariners squad for the last 10 days.

Looking for a response from that defeat, Moss is likely to let Kim loose from the start against Adelaide.

"He has looked very sharp on the ball and has fitted into the group very easily," Moss said.

"He is an extremely humble guy, and believes in our culture that everything is about the team rather than the individual.

"In hindsight (missing the Victory game) may have in fact helped him settle in.

"He watched the game last weekend from the stands, and that gave him an understanding of what he can expect in Australia in terms of the pace, style and physicality of the league.

"People will also need to appreciate that Kim hasn't played 90 minutes since early December, so it will take a little time for him to reach his best.

"(But) we're sure that over the coming month Kim will show his qualities."

While there are still eight matches to go following the clash with the Reds, it looms as a season-defining clash for both sides.

The Mariners are currently in third spot on the A-League ladder and can close the gap to second-placed Western Sydney to a point with a win in Adelaide.

But a defeat would see the Reds leapfrog the Mariners and allow the chasing pack on the edge of the top six to close in.

Central Coast have bad memories from their last visit to Coopers Stadium, trounced 4-0 earlier this season in a game that turned Adelaide's season around.