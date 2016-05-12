Kimmich: Bayern the perfect club for me
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is loving life at the Allianz Arena and is delighted with his decision to join the Bavarians.
Joshua Kimmich feels his decision to join Bayern Munich has paid off and believes the Bundesliga champions are the perfect club for him.
The 21-year-old signed for Bayern ahead of the 2015-16 campaign after impressing at RB Leipzig and has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians in his first season.
"It's just amazing to be playing for a club like this," Kimmich told the official Bayern website.
"There's no substitute for the experience I've gained even in my very first year here. Other clubs make a final or have a shot at the title every 10 years or so, but you have it every year at this club.
"You have to go to the limit every day as a player, or others will overtake.
"I took a risk by joining Bayern. Lots of people were asking themselves before the season 'why's he going to Bayern? It's a step too far.' But with the benefit of hindsight, these same people are saying I've done everything right. Bayern are the perfect club for me."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.