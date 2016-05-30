King backs Wales to 'do a Leicester' at Euro 2016

Leicester City midfielder Andy King says his stunning Premier League triumph at club level gives him belief that Wales can spring a similar upset to win Euro 2016.

Claudio Ranieri's Foxes upset odds as high as 5,000/1 to secure Leicester's first top-flight title and turn English football on its head.

Wales will contest their first major international tournament since 1958 and, despite the presence of stars such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, are not expected to trouble Europe's elite.

But Greece were shock winners of the European Championship in 2004 and King sees no reason why Chris Coleman's side cannot replicate those feats.

"The whole Leicester thing has given everyone belief," King said.

"You do not have to be France or Spain to win the Euros, because you have not got to be Man City or Man United to win the Premier League.

"It has given everyone a boost. Wales' odds are about 80-1 versus 5,000-1, so why not? You know which one you would rather back.

"You have got to win up to seven games compared to 38.

"We have a good squad of players and probably have the best player in the tournament in my opinion, and probably many people’s opinion, so why can't we can't we go and win that as well?"