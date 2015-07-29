Kishna seals Lazio switch

Lazio have completed the signing of Netherlands Under-21 international Ricardo Kishna from Ajax.

Kishna was pictured undergoing a medical with the Serie A club on Monday ahead of his proposed move to Rome.

Both Lazio and Ajax confirmed a deal for the 20-year-old had gone through on Wednesday, although no details of the transfer were given by either club.

Kishna, who had one year remaining on his contract with the Eredivisie side, is reportedly set to cost the Eternal City outfit €4million once all instalments have been paid.

The youngster made his debut for the Amsterdam club in February last year and went on to score seven goals in 48 appearances.