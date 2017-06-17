Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move

New Everton signing Davy Klaassen is expecting to score goals regularly in the Premier League.

Klaassen scored 14 goals and registered nine assists in 33 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax last season, following on from 2015-16 where he netted 13 and created eight.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Goodison Park in a €27million transfer on Thursday, is confident of continuing to make an impact in front of goal after moving to England.

"I like to get in the box and I also like to be aggressive on the field and press all the time," Klaassen said to evertontv.

"I like to score and create goals and I like to win. My whole life I have scored a lot of goals, so I expect that I can do it here as well.

"It is not the most important part of my game but goals are important in football. I will try to do my best and the goals will come.

"I like to win and to win you have to provide or score goals."

Everton finished seventh in the Premier League last season, but Klaassen is aiming higher.

"I want us to get better and better as a team and we will see where we go, but I have a good feeling about it," he said.

The signing of Klaassen came on the same day Everton splashed out a club-record £30m fee for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.