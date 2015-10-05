Klaassen, Promes withdrawn from Dutch squad

Netherlands will be without Davy Klaassen and Quincy Promes for their two Euro 2016 qualifiers after the midfield pair withdrew due to injury.

Concussion has sidelined Klaassen for vital Group A qualifiers against Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic, while Promes has succumbed to a hamstring issue, the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Sunday.

Klaassen, who was hurt during Ajax's 2-1 loss at home to Eredivisie rivals PSV, has been replaced by 18-year-old debutant Riechedly Bazoer in Danny Blind's 23-man squad.

In-form Feyenoord winger Eljero Elia will take the place of Promes.

Netherlands - fourth in Group A and desperately needing to win their remaining two matches to claim a play-off spot - travel to Kazakhstan on Saturday, before hosting the already-qualified Czechs three days later in Amsterdam.