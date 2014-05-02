Klinsmann excited for USA World Cup camp

All World Cup nations must submit their 30-man provisional squads by May 12, with that number reduced to 23 by June 2.

And Klinsmann intends to take all 30 of his chosen players to a training camp at Stanford University in northern California later this month, with a view to getting a better look at the talent he has at his disposal.

"Going into a camp like that is so exciting, it should pump you up already you know?" he said.

"The thought of going into a preparation camp for a World Cup, then this World Cup in particular, being in Brazil - five-time world champions with the infrastructure down there that awaits you and the biggest tournament ever to be played, I mean this is what you want to be a part of.

"So we expect the players coming in in a good mood with lots of energy and also with a lot of confidence to prove that they deserve to go to Brazil.

"It's going to be a very competitive camp - a preparation camp is always about a lot of work, that's just normal. But if you approach it with the right attitude and you embrace it, and say 'let's get going, let's get started', then it's going to be a lot of fun as well."

The German had reportedly originally planned to take between 26 and 28 players to the camp, but now feels that it is important to give everyone a chance.

"For us coaches, it's really, really important to see everyone of them in every training session... to be sure that we really have the right 23 then going into Brazil," he added. "In soccer it's a lot about momentum, it's a lot about timing, the players know that so we are obviously very, very curious to see their performances in camp.

"That way we just make sure we cover all our bases and then have a good feeling about the 23."