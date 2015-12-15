Klopp always had a passion for Liverpool - Houllier

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier claims current Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp always had an affection for the club, even before took over at the helm.

Klopp, who left Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season, was appointed by Liverpool in October and has overseen just two defeats in his opening 14 matches in all competitions.

"Jurgen has personality," Houllier told the Daily Express. "I know Jurgen from UEFA meetings and he has always liked Liverpool. He had a passion for the club. He was always talking about Liverpool; what we did, how we lived.

"I can tell you he was a true fan of Liverpool and he was following the results before going there.

"In a way, he will bring something different. And the way he plays is a very modern way; high pressing, offensive football and quick transition."

Houllier, who won the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time on Merseyside, has encouraged Klopp to go all the way in the League Cup – a competition the Frenchman claimed twice himself.

"I like what Jurgen said, 'I am not going to sign anybody'," added Houllier. "They are in the semi-final of the Capital One Cup [against Stoke City], which could give a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

"We saw that when we won and you saw that with Chelsea. When Mourinho won that trophy [in 2005], he won the title on the back of it.

"Sometimes with a competition like that you get a sense of relief first because you win something and then it gives you confidence.

"I would not neglect that aspect of their season and they play the second leg of their semi-final at home. It is interesting.

"They are still in the Europa League too, and they have a role to play in that. That can bring them confidence."

Liverpool, who are ninth in the Premier League following Sunday's last-gasp 2-2 draw with West Brom, also remain in the Europa League, where they will face Augsburg in the last 32.