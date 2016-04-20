Klopp effect won't be truly seen until next season – Kewell

Former Liverpool attacker Harry Kewell believes the true impact of Jurgen Klopp will remain unseen at Anfield until next season.

The German took over from Brendan Rodgers in October last year and has already led something of a revival, with his side into the Europa League semi-finals.

Liverpool sit eighth in the Premier League table ahead of Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Everton, with a top-five finish still possible.

But Kewell, who spent five seasons at Anfield and won a Champions League and FA Cup, told Omnisport the "Klopp effect" would be felt in 2016-17.

"I have to say I like Klopp. He looks fantastic, he looks the part," said Kewell, who will be speaking at a Football Federation Victoria lunch as well as conducting 10 masterclasses around Melbourne in early May.

"I think Liverpool needed a change. You can see what he's doing is brilliant.

"Don't get me wrong, I did enjoy watching Brendan's team play. I thought he had a great philosophy in football. It won't be long until he is back. He was a bit unlucky.

"What Klopp has been doing is fantastic and they've really hit a bit of form at the moment, which is fantastic.

"People expect a manager straight away to come in and change things. Yes, you can change one or two things, but it takes time to actually get a philosophy in.

"I don't think you're going to really see the Klopp effect until obviously next season. They're in a good position."

Klopp is expected to make major changes to his squad ahead of next season, as he looks to strengthen in multiple areas.

Kewell was unwilling to be drawn into just what the club needed, but backed the former Borussia Dortmund coach to get it right.

"Klopp knows exactly what he wants and I'm sure he will sort that out in the summer time," the Watford Under-21s coach said.

