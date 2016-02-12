Klopp expects Liverpool's Premier League drought to continue

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for patience, insisting there is no quick fix to the club's woes.

The Anfield club have struggled to climb up the Premier League table since Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers in October as they languish in ninth position in the Premier League, 12 points adrift of the top four and 22 points off league leaders Leicester City.

Liverpool have not won a league title since 1990 and Klopp warned there may be a bit more of a wait before the good times return.

"There were great managers and great players working at Liverpool that have influenced the club's history – and after four months I really get the impression that everybody in this club is hungry for success," he explained.

"We are trying to bring that success back to the club. But both the Manchester clubs and a few London clubs invest a lot.

"So if you make a few good decisions that doesn't necessarily mean that you make steps ahead on the Premier League table because these clubs are making the right decisions too.

"Everyone in Germany knows about the TV money in the Premier League and thinks it would be fun in the Bundesliga with this money, but here you have rivals with the same money so it's not easy."

Klopp even joked that despite earning more money in England than he did with Dortmund in his native Germany, his hourly rate is comparable given the intensity of the work.

"It is intense, there is a real intensity here in English football. It pays more, but if I convert my hourly wage I earn probably the same as in Dortmund," he joked.

But Klopp said he was loving life at Anfield and was honoured to work at the club.

"I feel very comfortable over here. It's a special club, a special place. Anfield is a great stadium and you feel the history in every moment," he said.

"It's an honour and it's great fun and a great adventure to be here. And despite everybody longing for a very quick success they all are ready to be patient and to invest a certain amount of time that is necessary to gain that success.

"Problem is, the last big trophies have been won a few years ago. It's a problem that many great clubs have in the present. You have to deal with that because obviously there are reasons for that."