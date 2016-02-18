Klopp focuses on Europa League success

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is targeting Europa League glory as his team's best chance to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Klopp and his men are in Germany preparing for the first leg of their last-32 tie against Bundesliga outfit Augsburg.

With Liverpool struggling in eighth in the Premier League – nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester City – Klopp knows qualifying for the Champions League through that route appears difficult.

"Only a few teams in the world can think about winning the Europa League and I think we are one of these teams," he told a news conference.

"We are not one of the clubs that says, 'We have no chance,' but if you look at the teams in the competition now it is like a little Champions League.

"There are a lot of high-quality teams in it."

Klopp refuses to give up on finishing in the top four in the league, but said European success appeared his team's best chance.

"How many points in the league are we away from the Champions League? I think it is nine. So, yes, at this moment I would say we have a better chance this way," the German said.

"What can I say, we are in the last 32. We can see the line. But I cannot say this is our only chance of being in the Champions League. It’s a chance."