Klopp: Gala the perfect test for Dortmund

Dortmund have impressed in Europe, earning back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Anderlecht in Group D.

But it has been a different story in the Bundesliga, with their hopes of regaining the crown from Bayern Munich already looking slim.

Klopp's men have lost four of their last five in the German top flight and have shipped 14 goals in that competition so far this season.

That run of form has placed Klopp, who has won two Bundesliga crowns in his time at Signal Iduna Park, under significant pressure heading into the clash at the Turk Telecom Arena.

But the 47-year-old is undaunted by the prospect of facing the Turkish side in front of an intimidating home crowd and believes it is the ideal environment for his under-fire players to prove themselves.

"The challenge of this game is exactly what we need to improve right now: To stand firm in defence," Klopp said.

"We want to use every minute of football to bring us forward. We want to take the pressure and make something a little bit positive out of it."

Attacking midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is in line to feature after making his first appearance in over a year in the 2-1 defeat to Cologne last Saturday.

The Germany international insists he is in good shape following his comeback and feels Dortmund have the ability to bring their disappointing run to an end.

"I am feeling good. I felt fine for 70-80 minutes on Saturday. I can be very satisfied with my fitness," Gundogan said.

"We have enough quality. The most important thing is that we all defend together."